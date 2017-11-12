KWC Football Ends Season With Loss on Senior Day

The Kentucky Wesleyan College football team closed out its 2017 season with a 40-28 loss to Alderson Broaddus on Saturday at Steele Stadium in Owensboro, Ky. The Panthers finish the season at 2-8 overall and 1-6 in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference while the Battlers also finish at 2-8 overall with a mark of 2-5 in conference play.

The Battlers tallied two touchdowns in their first four drives of the game to jump out to a 14-0 lead just seconds into the second quarter. After a deep kick off, Myles Walker tabbed a 33-yard return to put the Panthers at their own 37-yard line. Two plays later, David White exploded for a 62-yard run, recording the first touchdown for the Panthers. Chris Logsdon's extra point was good to make it 14-7 less than a minute into the second frame.

Alderson Broaddus scored a touchdown on their ensuing drive but the next four possessions were back and forth as neither team was able to run more than four plays. Dalan Cofer came up with a big stop on third and nine, then a missed field goal from the Battlers kept the score at 21-7.

The Panthers got the ball back with 3:05 remaining in the half and were able to put seven points on the board. Mike McGee connected with Ladarrius Dunn for a 43-yard gain, breaking into the Battlers' red zone at the 11-yard line. McGee found Chauncey Greer for a 11-yard catch, and Logsdon nailed the extra point to pull Kentucky Wesleyan within seven at the break.

Kentucky Wesleyan utilized a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to outscore the Battlers 14-10 and cut the deficit to three, their smallest shortage of the game. Walker retuned a kick off 20-yards and an unsportsmanlike conduct on Alderson Broaddus put the Panthers at the 50-yard line. Three plays later, another unsportsmanlike conduct nearly put Kentucky Wesleyan in the red zone at the 26-yard line. Trey Waltermire hauled in a 23-yard pass from McGee and Logsdon converted the extra point to make it 24-21.

Both teams scored a touchdown on their final drives of the third quarter to maintain a three-point game. Corey Johnson opened the drive with a 55-yard run, putting the Panthers at the inside the 10-yard line. McGee found Dunn for an eight-yard pass and Logsdon nailed the extra point to make it 31-28 entering the final quarter.

Just seconds into the fourth quarter Alderson Broaddus scored a touchdown but the extra point bounced off the upright to keep it a nine-point game. The Panthers were moving the ball well on the ensuing drive but an unsportsmanlike conduct proved costly as Kentucky Wesleyan turned the ball over on downs. The Panther defense came up big, forcing a three and out and giving the offense the ball back just 1:36 later, but two consecutive sacks forced the Panthers to punt.

Alderson Broaddus took nearly six minutes off the clock with a 43-yard drive, ending in a field goal to extend their lead to 40-28. Facing fourth and 11, McGee found Dunn for the first down, putting the Panthers at the 50-yard line. After an injury removed McGee from the game, Eman Westmoreland came in and wasted no time finding his stride, connecting with Dunn for a 28-yard gain on the first play. The momentum was quickly taken away as the Battlers intercepted a pass at the goal line to seal the victory.

McGee threw for three touchdowns while tabbing 181-yards passing off of 14 completions. Dunn led all receivers with 138-yards on six catches. White led the Panthers on the ground with 79-yards on 11 carries for an average of 7.2-yards.

Ty Martin-Miles led the defense with 12 tackles including eight solo. Michael Malone and Peyton Marksbury each tabbed 10 tackles with Malone recording 2.5 tackles for a loss of 10-yards. Curtis Johnson contributed six solo tackles for a total of seven with 2 for a loss of four yards. Chris Dinwiddie, Ramon Wilson and Jonathan Dooley also tabbed one tackle for a loss each.

Courtesy: KWC Sports Information. copyright 2017, WFIE, all rights reserved.