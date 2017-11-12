Texas church members gather for 1st time since attack

Miguel Zamora is walking 40 miles on foot from his New Braunfels, TX home to Sutherland Springs, where more than two dozen people were killed in a mass shooting Nov. 5. His mission is to share in their grieving.

Veterans Day has special meaning this year in the small South Texas community where a church massacre occurred last weekend.

It's difficult for any community that's been blindsided by sudden horror to cope with grieving in the public eye. But for Sutherland Springs, population 600, it's been a particular challenge.

Tiny Texas town turns inward in wake of mass shooting

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). First responders join in prayer following a Veterans Day event, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, near the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas c...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). A family arrives for a grave side service for Richard and Therese Rodriguez at the Sutherland Springs Cemetery, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The Rodriguez couple were killed when a man opened fire inside t...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Two hearses arrive with the caskets of Richard and Therese Rodriguez at the Sutherland Springs Cemetery, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The two were killed when a man opened fire inside the Sutherland Spring...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Miguel Zamora stands a cross for the victims of the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church shooting at a makeshift memorial, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small S...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Donna King stands for the national anthem during a Veterans Day event, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The event was held in the community, just a block away from the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church w...

By CLAUDIA LAUER

Associated Press

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - Hundreds of people are expected to worship with surviving members of the small Texas church where a shooting rampage left more than two dozen people dead.

Members of the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs will gather Sunday for a church service for the first time since a gunman burst into services a week earlier.

The attack was the worst mass shooting in Texas history.

Initial plans called for holding a service at a community center. But as many as 500 people are now expected, so the service will be held in a local baseball park.

Church representatives also plan to eventually open a public memorial inside the church, where empty chairs have been placed to represent the people killed.

