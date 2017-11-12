Sports Minute: Here is the latest Kentucky, Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Filip Forsberg scored the shootout winner to give the Nashville Predators a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night in a Stanley Cup rematch. The meeting was the second of the season for the two teams who met in last season in the championship series.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Benny Snell rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns and Sihiem King added two rushing TDs, leading Kentucky to a 44-21 win at Vanderbilt Saturday. Kentucky improved its bowl stock while keeping Vanderbilt winless in the conference standings.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Ish Witter gashed Tennessee's defense for 216 yards rushing as Missouri cruised to a 50-17 victory Saturday night. Freshman Will McBride, whose redshirt was pulled last week, became Tennessee's third starting quarterback this season. He completed 16 of 32 passes for 139 yards, with two interceptions. Missouri sacked him five times, including two each by Marcell Frazier and Tre Williams.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Lamar Jackson accounted for four touchdowns and 342 yards while establishing an NCAA milestone, Dae Williams rushed for a TD, and Louisville's defense posted one of its best efforts this season in beating Virginia 38-21 Saturday. Jackson, last year's Heisman Trophy winner, became the first player in NCAA history to post two seasons with 1,000 yards rushing and 3,000 yards passing. The junior quarterback threw for 195 yards and three TDs, two to Jaylen Smith.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Nazeeh Johnson returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown and Marshall held on for a 30-23 victory over Western Kentucky Saturday night. Marshall ended a two-game skid while the Hilltoppers lost three straight for the first time since 2012.

