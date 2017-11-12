Walmart will open Thanksgiving, offer early discounts

(CNN) - Walmart shoppers will be able to get a head start on holiday discounts, whether they are shopping online or headed to a brick-and-mortar store.

The retail giant plans to be open and offer its Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving Day.

Sale prices will also be available for items purchased on Walmart's website beginning at 12:01 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. "Door-buster" discounts will be available in stores at 6 p.m.

Also, store employees will hand out color-coded maps to help keep shoppers from getting too frazzled while searching for deals.

Target and Toys 'R' Us will also open early for people who'd rather shop than eat turkey.

As it turns out, there are a lot of them. An analysis by the consultant group PWC found that 58 percent of people surveyed wanted to shop on Thanksgiving Day. That's a substantial increase over last year.

In 2016, only 40 percent of people said they wanted to shop on Thanksgiving.

