Walmart will open Thanksgiving, offer early discounts

Vice President Mike and his wife, Karen, joined several dozen volunteers to give the Vietnam Veterans Memorial a holiday cleaning.More >>
Walmart employees will hand out color-coded maps to help keep shoppers from getting too frazzled while searching for deals.More >>
Len Erickson did not know he could receive the Bronze Star until the Disabled American Veterans Department of Wisconsin looked into his history.More >>
The highway was dedicated a couple of weeks ago and is the only memorial highway to cross a state nonstop.More >>
