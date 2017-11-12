Indiana community shows giving spirit in memory of murdered teen

DELPHI, IN (WAVE/WTHR) - Indiana continues to rally behind the families of Abby Williams and Libby German.

The girls were reported missing in February, their bodies were discovered the following day not far from where they were last seen alive.

Many in Delphi showed a lot of love and generosity in memory of Abby Williams. According to NBC Indianapolis affiliate WTHR, dozens of "Abby's Angels" packed into a middle school cafeteria to pack Christmas gifts in her memory.

Anna Williams, Abby's mother, told WTHR that she needed to do something to remember her daughter and who loved caring for others. Every Christmas, Anna and Abby packed a few small boxes full of school supplies, personal items and small gifts for less-fortunate kids. This year, Anna asked the community to pitch in and continue the tradition of giving.

"There is a lot of love here today, I mean a bunch," Anna Williams told WTHR. "People have been coming and asking what can we do. She's (Abby's) still here with us and she would have loved to have been part of this.

Abby and her best friend Libby German were murdered in a secluded wooded area just outside of Delphi. The crime made national news. Local and state police, working with the help of the FBI and a $235,000 reward, have so far not been able to solve the case.

