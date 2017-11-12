Indiana state parks to close for controlled deer reductions

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The state of Indiana is closing 16 state parks for four days this month to allow for controlled deer reductions.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said these parks will be closed November 13 and 14 as well as November 27 to 28.

The affected parks are Chain O'Lakes, Charlestown, Clifty Falls, Fort Harrison, Harmonie, Lincoln, McCormick's Creek, Ouabache, Pokagon and Trine State Recreation Area, Potato Creek, Shades, Shakamak, Spring Mill and Cave River Valley Natural Area, Tippecanoe River, Versailles and Whitewater Memorial.

Hunters selected from a draw in September and their hunting partners are allowed to take part in the hunts.

More more information on the closings and park deer reductions, click here.

