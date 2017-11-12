Jackie Robinson model bat, glove sells for over $193,000 at auction

Over 500 items were up for auction on Saturday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Robinson's bat from his 1952-53 period sold for $64,625. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hundreds of pieces of sports memorabilia were up for auction this weekend; some these were sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The 14th Annual Live Action at Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory featured over 500 live auction lots of historical memorabilia on Saturday.

Roberto Clemente's 1963 Pittsburg Pirates professional model home jersey sold for $146,875. This was the first time the jersey was offered publicly.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Indiana state parks to close for controlled deer reductions

+ Walmart will open Thanksgiving, offer early discounts

+ Louisville City fans rally ahead of USL championship

Jackie Robinson's glove from his 1948-50 seasons with the Brooklyn Dodgers sold for $129,250. His bat from his 1952-53 period sold for $64,625.

"Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory live auction results clearly reflect the passion baseball fans have for the finest vintage sports memorabilia," Dave Hunt, President of Hunt Auctions, said. "Pricing for historic items relating to baseball’s iconic players and teams remains very strong with record pricing occurring in numerous categories."

Other items sold at the auction include Ted Williams' professional model bat c.1955-57, 1961 New York Yankees team autographed baseball, Ralph Branca's 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers World Series ring, a 1971 Brooks Robinson Baltimore Orioles World Series jersey and 1978 Dave Parker NL Batting Championship Silver Bat. Each of these sold for well over $17,000.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.