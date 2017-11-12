The Latest: Church attack fundraiser raises more than $50K

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Rain collects on a photo left at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the shooting at Sutherland Springs Baptist Church, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Veteran and Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church member Ted Montgomery, left, greets members of the St. Mary's ROTC following a Veterans Day event, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside ...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). First responders join in prayer following a Veterans Day event, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, near the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas ...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Christina Osborn and her children Alexander Osborn and Bella Araiza visit a makeshift memorial for the victims of the shooting at Sutherland Springs Baptist Church, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened ...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Alexander Osborn and Bella Araiza leave flowers at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the shooting at Sutherland Springs Baptist Church, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church ...

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - The Latest on the Texas town recovering from last weekend's mass shooting at a church (all times local):

2 p.m.

Organizers say their fundraiser barbecue has raised more than $50,000 for the families of those killed in a mass shooting at a Texas church.

Mike Ritch, a chef who co-founded Smokin' Angels BBQ Ministry after Hurricane Harvey battered the Texas coast, said Sunday that the exact tally hadn't been determined but that it exceeded the group's $50,000 goal "by some portion."

He says the group wants to notify the families before announcing the total raised by the weekend event, which was held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Adkins, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from Sutherland Springs.

Plates were priced at $10, but Ritch said dozens of people came through the line and paid more for to-go orders. He says all of the money will go directly to the families.

___

1:15 p.m.

Congregants have departed crying and hugging one another after the first worship service since last week's mass shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas.

The service Sunday was expected to draw about 500 people. It attracted an overflow crowd to a tent set up a baseball field in the small South Texas town that became the scene of the worst mass shooting in Texas history.

Children also attending began playing on the baseball field as people at a community building are preparing to feed about 350, including families and survivors of the shooting.

Former Pastor Mark Collins says next week's service will be held at the church site.

___

12:50 p.m.

The former pastor at the Sutherland Springs, Texas, church where a gunman opened fire a week ago says the first service since the worst mass shooting in Texas history is the most attended in the congregation's 100-year history.

Former Pastor Mark Collins says the First Baptist Church "is still alive" and is encouraging people to give themselves to Christ. He says those who died would want those supporting them now to stand up and give themselves to Christ.

Church officials had expected about 500 people to attend Sunday's service but dozens more chairs were added. The flaps on the sides of a tent that's serving as the worship site had to be lifted so hundreds more outside could see and hear.

Collins says there's hope, saying it's only been seven days since the shooting and "already this community is back to worship, bound together by faith."

___

12:40 p.m.

The pastor of a small Texas church says evil was responsible for the worst mass shooting in the state's history.

Frank Pomeroy spoke during the congregation's first Sunday service since last weekend's shooting that killed more than two-dozen people at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

Pomeroy says he wanted to ensure everyone who walked in to the service "knows that those who died lived for their Lord and savior." He says rather than chose darkness as the gunman did seven days ago, "we choose life."

The congregation held the service at a baseball field, setting up folding chairs under a large white tent.

Pomeroy's voice cracked as he paused, and described the victims as "my best friends and my daughter."

Then he wiped his eyes before saying: "I guarantee they are dancing with Jesus today."

The crowd stood, clapped and raised their hands to heaven.

___

11:10 a.m.

Organizers have set up hundreds of folding chairs under a large white tent on the baseball field in Sutherland Springs, Texas, for the first Sunday service since last weekend's mass shooting at the First Baptist Church.

The front three rows are reserved for First Baptist Church members and their families, as a steady rain falls on the tarp roof while church-goers slowly file in. Some are hugging and others are praying or sitting quietly.

People from other churches have dropped off handmade presents such as prayer cloths and tiny wooden crosses and mental health organizations have provided tissues and brought therapy dogs to the service.

Initial plans called for gathering at a community center that could house a few dozen people. But when organizers realized about 500 people were planning to attend, the service was moved outside.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.