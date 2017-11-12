Star receivers Dez Bryant, Julio Jones active

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers, talk to ESPN's Kenny Mayne before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Chicago.

By The Associated Press



The Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons will have top receivers Dez Bryant and Julio Jones, respectively, active for the NFC matchup.

Bryant (knee/ankle) and Jones (sore ankle) missed practices on Wednesday and Thursday before returning on Friday.

Jones was not included on Atlanta's final injury report, while Bryant was listed as questionable.

The Cowboys are without kicker Dan Bailey (right groin), leaving Mike Nugent as the starter, and starting left tackle Tyron Smith (back/groin). Falcons linebacker Duke Riley (knee) is out and kicker Matt Bryant (calf) is active.

Rams linebacker Robert Quinn is sitting out for the first time this season after missing the past week of practice with an unspecified illness. Matt Longacre will start against Houston in place of Quinn, who has 2½ sacks.

San Francisco left tackle Joe Staley is back two weeks after breaking his orbital bone. Staley got hurt in Philadelphia on Oct. 29 and was expected to miss at least two games, but is back early to give a needed boost the Niners struggling offensive line against the New York Giants.

Niners rookie defensive lineman Solomon Thomas is out with a knee injury after being listed as questionable.

___

DALLAS-ATLANTA

Cowboys: PK Dan Bailey (right groin), CVB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), LB Justin Durant, LB Justin March-Lillard, DT Daniel Ross, T Tyron Smith (back, groin), TE Geoff Swaim (knee).

Falcons: WR Nick Williams, S Sharrod Neasman, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, LB Duke Riley (knee), LB Jermaine Grace, G Sean Harlow, T Austin Pasztor.

___

HOUSTON-LOS ANGELES RAMS

Texans: QB Josh Johnson, CB Treston Decoud, LB Dylan Cole, G Kyle Fuller, OT Kendall Lamm, DE Joel Heath, NT Chunky Clements.

Rams: QB Brandon Allen, RB Justin Davis, RB Malcolm Brown, OT Cornelius Lucas, TE Derek Carrier, WR Michael Thomas, LB Robert Quinn (illness).

___

NEW YORK GIANTS-SAN FRANCISCO

Giants: LB B.J. Goodson (ankle), LB Devon Kennard (quadriceps), LB Keenan Robinson (quadriceps), CB Donte Deayon (ankle), QB Davis Webb, WR Travis Rudolph, OT Chad Wheeler. 49ers: DL Aaron Lynch (calf), DL Solomon Thomas (knee), TE George Kittle (ankle), LB Elijah Lee (knee), WR Trent Taylor (ribs), LB Pita Taumoepenu, OL Darrell Williams Jr.

___

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS-JACKSONVILLE

Chargers: QB Cardale Jones, WR Geremy Davis, RB Brandon Oliver, LB Hayes Pullard, RT Joe Barksdale, TE Sean Culkin, TE Jeff Cumberland.

Jaguars: RT Jermey Parnell, WR Jaelen Strong, CB Jalen Myrick, DT Eli Ankou, G Chris Reed, OT William Poehls, DT Shelton Day.

___

CINCINNATI-TENNESSEE

Bengals: CB KeiVarae Russell, S Shawn Williams, LB Kevin Minter, OL Alex Redmond, OL Christian Westerman, WR Tyler Boyd, DL Pat Sims.

Titans: QB Brandon Weeden, WR Darius Jennings, CB Kalan Reed, DB Curtis Riley, LB Nate Palmer, LG Quinton Spain, DE David King.

___

NEW ORLEANS-BUFFALO

Saints: S Kenny Vaccaro, DE Hau'oli Kikaha, C Cameron Tom, OT Bryce Harris, WR Austin Carr, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, QB Taysom Hill.

Bills: OTs Cordy Glenn and Conor McDermott, CB E.J. Gaines, WR Zay Jones, RB Travaris Cadet, TE Khari Lee, OG John Miller.

___

GREEN BAY-CHICAGO

Packers: RB Devante Mays, S Morgan Burnett, CB Donatello Brown, OT Bryan Bulaga, DT Quinton Dial, LB Chris Odom.

Bears: LB Danny Trevathan, TE Dion Sims, QB Mark Sanchez, DB Sherrick McManis, DB Bryce Callahan, OL Tom Compton, DE Roy Robertson-Harris.

___

PITTSBURGH-INDIANAPOLIS

Steelers: LB James Harrison, QB Joshua Dobbs, WR Justin Hunter, OL Jerald Hawkins, OL Matt Feiler, CB Brian Allen, NT Daniel McCullers.

Colts: WR Kamar Aiken, FB Matt Jones, CB D.J. White, LB John Simon, OG Le'Raven Clark, OG Isaiah Williams, OT Tyreek Burrell.

___

CLEVELAND-DETROIT

Browns: QB Kevin Hogan, DB Darius Hillary, OL Marcus Martin, DL Larry Ogunjobi, WR Kasen Williams, TE Matt Lengel, DL T.Y. McGill.

Lions: S Don Carey, CB Teez Tabor, RB Zach Zenner, RB Tion Green, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, OG T.J. Lang, DE Ezekiel Ansah.

___

MINNESOTA-WASHINGTON

Vikings: DE Everson Griffen, OL Mike Remmers, OL Jeremiah Sirles, DE Tashawn Bower, QB Kyle Sloter, WR Stacy Coley, RB Mack Brown.

Redskins: S Montae Nicholson, OL Arie Kouandjio, OL Tony Bergstrom, WR Brian Quick, TE Niles Paul, TE Jordan Reed, DL Matt Ioannidis.

___

NEW YORK JETS-TAMPA BAY

Jets: QB Christian Hackenberg, RB Matt Forte, CB Robert Nelson, CB Derrick Jones, LB David Bass, LB Obum Gwacham, OL Jonathan Harrison.

Buccaneers: QB Jameis Winston, CB Robert McClain, C Joe Hawley, OL Caleb Benenoch, TE Antony Auclair, DE William Gholston, DT Sealver Siliga.

___

