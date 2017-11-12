Saints at Bills is the only matchup of winning teams

By The Associated Press
Who would've thought the Week 10 schedule would feature just one matchup between two teams with winning records.
And surprise, surprise, it's the Buffalo Bills (5-3) hosting the New Orleans Saints (6-2).
Despite an offseason overhaul, Buffalo has matched its best start during its 17-season playoff drought - the longest active streak in North America's four major professional sports. The Bills haven't been 6-3 or better since 1999, and are 4-0 at home.
The Saints have won six straight and are a victory short of matching their longest winning streak since 2011. New Orleans has a chance to open 7-2 or better for only the seventh time in franchise history, and first since 2013.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin may not be having a formal meeting while they're in Vietnam for an economic summit, but they are chatting each other up.More >>
President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin may not be having a formal meeting while they're in Vietnam for an economic summit, but they are chatting each other up.More >>
Trump says U.S. will not be "taken advantage of anymore" when it comes to tradeMore >>
Trump says U.S. will not be "taken advantage of anymore" when it comes to tradeMore >>
Rumbling bulldozers have started scraping up the ash, charred wood and crumbled bricks left from thousands of homes and buildings destroyed by wildfires in California wine countryMore >>
Rumbling bulldozers have started scraping up the ash, charred wood and crumbled bricks left from thousands of homes and buildings destroyed by wildfires in California wine countryMore >>
The first meeting between a face transplant and the widow of the donor begins with tearful embraceMore >>
The first meeting between a face transplant and the widow of the donor begins with tearful embraceMore >>
Two newly elected transgender members of the Minneapolis City Council say their historic wins are a victory for equality in the U.S.More >>
Two newly elected transgender members of the Minneapolis City Council say their historic wins are a victory for equality in the U.S.More >>
A mounting criminal probe into rape 2010 allegations against Harvey Weinstein does not necessarily mean an arrest is imminentMore >>
A mounting criminal probe into rape 2010 allegations against Harvey Weinstein does not necessarily mean an arrest is imminentMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at a memorial service for the victims of Sunday's massacre at a small-town Texas churchMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at a memorial service for the victims of Sunday's massacre at a small-town Texas churchMore >>
President Donald Trump criticizes "very one-sided and unfair" trade relationship between the U.S. and China, but says he doesn't blame the country for taking advantage of the U.S. in the past.More >>
President Donald Trump criticizes "very one-sided and unfair" trade relationship between the U.S. and China, but says he doesn't blame the country for taking advantage of the U.S. in the past.More >>
Carnage at small-town Texas church claimed 8 children, most since Sandy HookMore >>
Carnage at small-town Texas church claimed 8 children, most since Sandy HookMore >>