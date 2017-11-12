17-mile police pursuit ends after man wrecks car

Medical Air Evacuation was needed for a 24-year-old after crashing a vehicle that was being pursued by Henderson County Sheriff's Deputies.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies were responding to the 6000 block of Highway 1299 where a person was reportedly waiving and pointing a gun at people. Deputies rerouted when they learned the suspected individual had left the dispatched location in a black Lincoln.

According to the press release from Henderson County Sheriff's Department, the suspected individual deputies were pursuing was later identified as Thomas Murphy, 24-years-old, of Reed, Kentucky.

A traffic stop was attempted by deputies when they found the black Lincoln on Highway 1299, near the Highway 425 intersection. When Murphy didn't stop, he began to drive and deputies started their pursuit.

As deputies pursued Murphy, at points traveling 110 mph, on Highway 425 to the south bound lanes of I-69 before entering Webster County. The chase concluded near the intersection of Jefferson Street and College Street after the Lincoln crashed.

Murphy, who was found to be in possession of a handgun and paraphernalia, was first treated at the scene prior to being taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville by a medical helicopter.

The release states the pursuit covered 17-miles over the course of 20-minutes.

