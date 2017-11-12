Correction: MOMA-Stolen Art story

NEW YORK (AP) - In a story Nov. 12 about the theft of photographs from a museum in New York, The Associated Press erroneously reported where the theft took place. It was at MoMA PS1 in Queens, not the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Police search for woman seen mailing stolen art to museum

The New York Police Department says it wants to question a woman seen on video mailing stolen art back to contemporary art museum

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Police Department says it wants to question a woman seen on video mailing stolen art back to a contemporary art museum, MoMA PS1.

Police say the woman was seen on surveillance video at a shipping store on Nov. 9 as she mailed two stolen photographs valued at $105,000. The photos were packaged in a large box the woman carried into the store.

Police say the two print photographs were found to be missing from the Queens museum around midday Nov. 6. There were no signs of forced entry into the building.

The pictures arrived by mail back at the museum Nov. 10.

Police say the woman who mailed the pictures is in her 20s. She wore a dark cap, glasses and a black overcoat at the store.

