Butch Jones out as Tennessee's football coach

It wasn’t the prettiest of games, but South Carolina will take it. Despite three first-quarter turnovers, the Gamecocks defeated Florida 28-20 thanks to a dominant rushing attack.More >>
After what seemed like a good game at the half, the No. 10 Auburn Tigers completely blew open in the second half en route to a 40-17 rout of the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.More >>
Tennessee coach Butch Jones says it will be a "game-time decision" on whether quarterback Jarrett Guarantano plays Saturday at Missouri.More >>
Tennessee coach Butch Jones says quarterback Jarrett Guarantano is feeling "much, much better" and is considered "probable" for the Volunteers' game Saturday at Missouri.More >>
The Tennessee Board of Trustees has approved an updated $180 million first phase of renovation for Neyland Stadium.More >>
Tennessee offensive tackle Brett Kendrick won't play Saturday against Southern Mississippi after leaving in the final minute of a loss at Kentucky last week.More >>
In the season's final week, Alabama, Mississippi State, Kentucky and Vanderbilt grabbed wins against in-state rivals.More >>
The 2016 SEC Baseball Tournament gets underway Tuesday, May 24 in Hoover Alabama. Here are the early round pairings and scores will be posted here throughout the tournament.More >>
The Gamecocks didn't have a whole lot of success, but that doesn't mean they can't get accolades. Pharoh Cooper is one of the Chinstrap Award winners for this season.More >>
