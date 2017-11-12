Historic Butchertown church needs help to 'Save the Steeples'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A historic building in Louisville needs major repairs and $2.7 million dollars to complete the renovations.

St. Joseph Church, located in the Butchertown neighborhood, has been on East Washington Street since 1866.

Renovating a century old church is costly. The estimated total cost for all the repairs comes to $2.7 million dollars. Renovations cannot begin until the church secures the total cost

St. Joseph's started the "Save the Steeple" campaign to raise funds for repairs, and needs the community’s help.

Since July, the parish and church members have raised around $800,000.

Father David Sánchez, St. Joseph's pastor, is hoping the "Save the Steeples" campaign will help raise the remaining $1.9 million needed.

“We cannot lose our history,” Fr. Sánchez said.

Sánchez has been pastor at St. Joseph's since 2007.

"The faster we can collect the money, the faster we can start the work and protect the inside of the church," Sánchez said.

Looking above from the street, Father Sánchez admires the German architecture of his church. The two steeples ascend 175 feet into the sky.

The church's paint is old and chipped. Slate tiles are falling off the steeples.

"We need to plan for the future,” Sánchez said. “We cannot wait until there is nothing we can do for the building’s repair."

The steeple and roof need to be sealed to prevent structural water damage, according to Sánchez. The pastor said many exterior repairs are needed to protect the church's interior.

"If the repairs don’t happen we would be in serious trouble. The church will be damaged and there would not be a place to worship," Sánchez said. "This is an opportunity for people that love art and love historical buildings to come forward and adopt St. Joseph."

Change has begun in Butchertown. St. Joseph Church hopes to be a part of the renaissance.

“We are engaged in the movement,” Sánchez said. “There is the soccer stadium, the new neighbors, the new restaurants, the new businesses and the church, 150 years old, it has to be part of that vibrant community too."

To donate or become involved in "Save the Steeples", head to http://www.sjosephcatholic.org/71 or contact Fr. Sánchez at 502-583-7401 or by email at dsanchez@sjosephcatholic.org .



