4 killed after single-engine plane crashes near Glasgow, KY

Four people were killed after a single-engine plane crashed near Glasgow, Kentucky, on Sunday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration told News 4 that the plane, which was a Piper PA32, went down at 2:21 p.m.

It was headed toward Lake Cumberland Regional Airport in Somerset, Kentucky, which is about 80 miles away from the crash site.

The identities of the victims are not known at this time, and no details have been released about a cause for the crash.

The FAA will arrive to the scene on Monday to investigate.

