Single-engine plane crashes near Glasgow, KY

The Federal Aviation Administration says a single-engine plane crashed near Glasgow, KY around 2:21 p.m. Sunday.

The model was a Piper PA32. Most models of that aircraft seat around half a dozen passengers, but local authorities have not released details on the number of people on board, or if there were any fatalities.

The FAA said the plane was headed toward Lake Cumberland Regional Airport in Somerset, KY, about 80 miles from where the plane crashed.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.