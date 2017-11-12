Kizzire outlasts Fowler in 36-hole final to win in Mexico

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) - Patton Kizzire has won his first PGA Tour title by beating Rickie Fowler over 36 holes on the final day of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba.
Kizzire closed with rounds of 66-67 on Sunday for a one-shot victory over Fowler, who fell four shots behind until putting together a rally that came too late at El Camaleon Golf Club. Fowler had rounds of 67-67 in the rain-delayed event in Mexico.
Kizzire finished at 19-under 265. He seized control on the 17th hole of the third round with a two-shot swing - Kizzire made birdie, Fowler made bogey - to take a one-shot lead into the final round. Fowler fell three shots behind quickly and never caught up.
The victory sends Kizzire to the Masters for the first time.
