Corbett's Restaurant is closing its doors

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Corbett's: An American Place is closing.

Chef Dean Corbett confirmed the closure with WAVE 3 News.

The east Louisville restaurant was in business for almost a decade. Chef Corbett opened the restaurant in December of 2007.

In 2008, Esquire magazine named Corbett's one of the "Best New Restaurants."

Corbett also owns restaurants Equus and Jack's Lounge.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.