Mathews scores 25, Lipscomb beats Morehead St. 77-70 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Mathews scores 25, Lipscomb beats Morehead St. 77-70

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Garrison Mathews scored 25 points with five 3-pointers, Rob Marberry had a double-double and scored 15 second-half points, and Lipscomb beat Morehead State 77-70 on Sunday.

The Eagles (0-2) rallied to tie it at 48 on De'Von Cooper's layup early in the second half, but Matt Rose hit a 3 amid a 7-0 run and Lipscomb pulled ahead 67-57 with 3:52 to play after a 12-4 run in which Marberry scored seven points. The Eagles closed to 69-66 on Malek Green's dunk with 45 seconds left, but got no closer.

Marberry finished with 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Bisons (2-0), who made 30 of 40 free throws (75 percent).

Mathews hit back-to-back 3s and all 10 points in Lipscomb's opening 10-4 run. The Bisons led 21-12 on his third 3, and were up 38-24 at halftime.

Jordan Walker scored 17 points and Green had 12 for Morehead State.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly