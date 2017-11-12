Mathews scores 25, Lipscomb beats Morehead St. 77-70

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Garrison Mathews scored 25 points with five 3-pointers, Rob Marberry had a double-double and scored 15 second-half points, and Lipscomb beat Morehead State 77-70 on Sunday.

The Eagles (0-2) rallied to tie it at 48 on De'Von Cooper's layup early in the second half, but Matt Rose hit a 3 amid a 7-0 run and Lipscomb pulled ahead 67-57 with 3:52 to play after a 12-4 run in which Marberry scored seven points. The Eagles closed to 69-66 on Malek Green's dunk with 45 seconds left, but got no closer.

Marberry finished with 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Bisons (2-0), who made 30 of 40 free throws (75 percent).

Mathews hit back-to-back 3s and all 10 points in Lipscomb's opening 10-4 run. The Bisons led 21-12 on his third 3, and were up 38-24 at halftime.

Jordan Walker scored 17 points and Green had 12 for Morehead State.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.