4 dead after plane crash in Kentucky

A plane crash in Barren County, Kentucky resulted in the deaths of four people on Sunday, Nov. 12.

According to officers with the Kentucky State Police it happened at 2:20 p.m.

Kentucky State Police, Post 3 Bowling Green learned of an aircraft crash which had occurred near Bewleytown Road in the Fountain Run community of Barren County, after a single engine aircraft struck multiple tree tops in a wooded area.

The Kentucky State Police and Federal Aviation Administration are now conducting a joint investigation.

Four individuals have been pronounced deceased from injuries sustained in the aircraft accident. Three were pronounced dead on scene by the Barren County Coroner’s Office, and a fourth was pronounced dead by the Warren County Coroner after being transported to the Medical Center Hospital in Bowling Green.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.

Barren County Sheriff’s Deputies and Post 3 Troopers will remain on scene throughout the night to secure the perimeter, and are awaiting arrival of FAA Investigators.

The investigation is still ongoing. KSP Post 3 was assisted on scene by the Barren County Sheriff’s Department, Barren and Warren County Coroner’s Offices, Austin Tracy Volunteer Fire Department, Haywood Volunteer Fire Department, Barren/Metcalfe EMS, Barren County Emergency Management, Barren County Constable, and Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.

No other details are available for release at this time.

