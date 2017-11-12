Montana man dead after leading officials on pursuit through KY and TN

A traffic stop in Calloway County, Kentucky resulted in the death of one man from a self inflicted wound on Sunday, Nov. 11.

The incident began at 2 p.m. when Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a vehicle on Buffalo Road, New Concord, for a traffic violation.

Officials said the passenger of the vehicle refused to provide his identity. Other deputies were called to the scene to assist.

The passenger is identified as, Trever R. Trull, 33 of Deer Lodge, Montana. Officials said Trull took control of the stopped vehicle and lead deputies on a pursuit until he wrecked on Tea Rose Road, New Concord.

The Kentucky State Police said Trull was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on near the intersection of Wedgewood Drive. The vehicle came to a sharp right curve at 2:32 p.m. Trull failed to negotiate the curve, exiting the roadway and striking a tree.

On the way to the scene, a responding deputy was involved in a non-injury crash caused by the incident.

Calloway County Deputy Sheriff Brandon W. Winebarger, 37, of Hazel, Ky was driving a police cruiser southbound on Tearose Drive near the intersection of Wedgewood Drive. Deputy Winebarger came up on a sharp right curve at 2:35 p.m. Winebarger steered his cruiser off the roadway to avoid another vehicle stopped in the roadway, striking a tree.

After Trull was involved in the collision, he then got out of the vehicle and fled from deputies on foot. Officials said Trull assaulted a subject on Clayshire Drive, New Concord and stole his vehicle.

The vehicle was identified in Henry County, Tennessee a short time later on Tennessee 140 at the Shady Grove Market. At that time Trull was in the process of robbing the market. He took two firearms and a different vehicle. He then led deputies on a pursuit back into Calloway County, Ky.

Deputies used stop spikes to disable the stolen vehicle in the area of Justice Road on Murray Paris Road, south of Murray. The vehicle wrecked later in the area of 1900 Murray Paris Road.

Then a stand-off began where the suspect had a firearm and threatened to harm to himself. A perimeter was established by Calloway County Deputies, Murray Police Officers, and Henry County Sheriff's Office, and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The standoff ended when the suspect shot himself with the firearm. The suspect was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation continued to the residence where the suspect was staying on Saddle Lane, New Concord. At the residence a stolen vehicle was located out of Henry County, Tennessee. The investigation is ongoing in an attempt to locate other stolen property and pending charges on others involved.

The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Murray Police Department, the Kentucky State Police, Calloway County Fire and Rescue and the Murray Calloway County Hospital Ambulance Service.

