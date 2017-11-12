Bullitt County processional pays tribute to motocross racer

LEBANON JUNCTION, KY (WAVE) - Motocross riders from across the country paid tribute to racer Nathan Hall in Bullittt County on Sunday.

The processional was led by Hall's brother, Zach.

Hall, who was from Bullit County, was killed in a crash last weekend. He was 21-years-old.



He died while helping young motocross riders in Louisiana.



Nathan won two national championships, and had plans to go even further.



A Gofundme account is set up to help Nathan's family.



You can find that link at WAVE3.com.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.