Processional pays tribute to Bullitt Co. motocross racer

LEBANON JUNCTION, KY (WAVE) - Motocross riders from across the country paid tribute to racer Nathan Hall in Bullitt County on Sunday.

The processional to the burial site was led by Hall's brother, Zach.

Hall, who was from Bullitt County, was killed in a crash last weekend. He was 21-years-old.



He died while helping young motocross riders in Louisiana.



Nathan won two national championships, and had plans to go even further.



A GoFundMe account was set up to help the family with funeral service costs. You can donate by clicking here.



