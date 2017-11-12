Disneyland cooling towers linked to Legionnaires' disease

Disneyland Park has shut down two cooling towers following an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease. (Source: CNN)

ANAHEIM, CA (CNN) - Disneyland Park in southern California has shut down two cooling towers following an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease.

Orange County health officials said nine people who visited the park in September developed the disease. Three other people who were in Anaheim but didn’t visit Disneyland also got sick.

Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia. It is typically contracted by breathing mist from water that contains Legionella bacteria. It is not contagious among humans.

The towers at Disneyland Park have been treated with chemicals to destroy any Legionella bacteria inside.

They will remain shut down until health officials can confirm that they are free from contamination. Test results will be back in about two weeks.

