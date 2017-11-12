Trump's handshake challenge: He grimaces, grins, grips

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). From left, Thai Prime Minster Prayut Chan-o-cha, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, do the "ASEAN-way handshake" ...

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). U.s. President Donald Trump, center, reacts as he does the "ASEAN-way handshake" with Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang, left, and Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on stage during the opening ceremony at the ASEAN Summi...

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). U.S. President Donald Trump, center, reacts as he does the "ASEAN-way handshake" with Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang, left, and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on stage during the opening ceremony at the ASEAN Summit...

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). U.S. President Donald Trump, second from rigtht, reacts as he does the "ASEAN-way handshake" with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, left, Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang, second from left, and Philippine President Ro...

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). U.S. President Donald Trump, center, reacts as he does the "ASEAN-way handshake" with Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang, left, and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on stage during the opening ceremony at the ASEAN Summit...

By JONATHAN LEMIRE

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) - He grimaced. He grinned. He gripped.

President Donald Trump is known for his long, at times aggressive, handshakes with world leaders. But at an international summit in the Philippines on Monday, he struggled briefly with a different kind of handshake.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations conference in Manila kicked off with a group photo of world leaders. And then the announcer intoned that it was time for the leaders to take part in a "traditional" ASEAN handshake. It's a cross-body exercise in which leaders extend their right arms over their left and shake the opposite hands of those on either side.

The announcer's instructions appeared for a moment to baffle Trump, who at first simply crossed his hands in front of him.

Then, looking around, Trump turned to the leaders who flanked him - Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to his right, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to his left - and simply extended his arms outward.

That wasn't quite right, either.

Trump laughed, crossed his arms and reached to the correct sides. He grimaced at first, particularly when bending down to reach the hands of the shorter leaders on either side.

And then, with an exaggerated smile, he vigorously gripped their hands.

___

Follow Lemire on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@JonLemire

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.