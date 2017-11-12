UPDATE: Victims identified in south-central Kentucky plane crash

GLASGOW, KY (WAVE/WBKO) - The four victims of a small plane crash on Sunday in Pulaski County have been identified.

The four passengers killed have been identified by officials. The four victims are believed to be Dr. Kyle Stewart, Doug Whitaker, Scott Foster and his fifteen-year-old son, according to WBKO.

Whitaker was a chaplain at the Somerset Police Department. Dr. Stewart was a Pulaski County dentist. Whitaker was a lawyer.

The four were returning from a hunting trip in Tennessee, according to friends.

According to the Associated Press, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a Piper PA32 crashed near Glasgow at 2:21 p.m. CT Sunday.

The plane was heading to the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport in Somerset, according to the FAA's statement.

Jeremy Hodges, spokesman for the Kentucky State Police, told the Bowling Green Daily news that three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth was pronounced dead later at a hospital in Bowling Green

Part of the plane was lodged between large branches in a tree, Hodges said.

On Monday, investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board plan to arrive at the site, according to NTSB spokesman Terry Williams.

