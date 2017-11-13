Academy for males of color coming to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – W.E.B. DuBois Academy, a new school geared towards males of color, will open in West Louisville in the fall.

The academy will serve 150 sixth grade boys, offer a one-to one-student to technology ratio and an Afrocentric curriculum.

“In West Louisville, JCPS and nationally, there's always been a disparity based on race and ethnicity and social class,” Dr. Theresa Rajack-Talley of the University of Louisville said.

Robert Gun Jr. will be the school's principal.

“(We are) changing and pushing that narrative that brown boys, and again our school is open for everybody, but that brown boys can't learn and that they're more likely to go to prison,” Gun said. “I can't accept that.”

Jefferson County Public Schools has admitted the district has an issue when it comes to diversity and achievement gaps. The issues are apparent when comparing data on the success of black male students versus their counterparts.

“We acknowledge in our data that we have an achievement gap,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said.

The proposal for the W.E.B. DuBois was presented by a panel on Sunday. The school hopes to be a potential solution to the issues within JCPS.

The school is a first for Louisville. Officials know the school won't solve everything, but they believe it will work.

“It is to engage and to empower each young man we serve,” Gun said.

