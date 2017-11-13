Man flown to hospital after Uniontown fire

Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>
W.E.B. DuBois Academy, a new school geared towards males of color, will open in West Louisville in the fall.More >>
W.E.B. DuBois Academy, a new school geared towards males of color, will open in West Louisville in the fall.More >>
Authorities say a small plane has crashed in south-central Kentucky, and it wasn't immediately known whether anyone was killed.More >>
Police say four people have died in the crash of a small plane in south-central Kentucky.More >>
A processional in Lebanon Junction, KY paid tribute to fallen motocross rider Nathan Hall on Sunday.More >>
A processional in Lebanon Junction, KY paid tribute to fallen motocross rider Nathan Hall on Sunday.More >>
Corbett's: An American Place is closing.More >>
Corbett's: An American Place is closing.More >>