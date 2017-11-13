Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour is coming to Louisville

The last time Swift performed in Louisville was in front of a sold out crowd at the KFC Yum! Center in 2015. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Taylor Swift is coming to Louisville.

Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour is coming to Papa John’s Cardinal on June 30.

Tickets will go on-sale to the general-public on Dec. 13. For more information, click here.

The last time Swift performed in Louisville was in front of a sold out crowd at the KFC Yum! Center in 2015.

