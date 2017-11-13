Shooting victim shows up a Portland McDonald's

Officers determined the man was shot near North 20th and St. Xavier streets. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man with a gunshot wound ended up at a fast food restaurant in the Portland neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police were called to the McDonald’s in the 500 block of North 22nd Street around 6 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived they found the victim, according to police.

Officers determined the man was shot near North 20th and St. Xavier streets.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville with non-life threatening injuries.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

