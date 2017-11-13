The Latest: McConnell says Roy Moore should step aside

Attorney Gloria Allred is scheduled to hold a press conference with a woman accusing embattled GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual assault.

New Roy Moore accuser to come forward in Monday press conference

A decision by coffee maker manufacturer Keurig to stop advertising on Sean Hannity's Fox News program has supporters of the conservative host posting videos of themselves destroying the company's products.

Alabama Republican Roy Moore says a lawsuit will be filed over the newspaper report carrying allegations that he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl four decades ago.

Top GOP leader on allegations on Moore: I believe the women

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Latest on the debate over Roy Moore, Alabama's Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate, who faces allegations that he initiated sexual contact with a 14-year old girl decades ago. (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama "should step aside" in light of allegations he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl decades ago.

McConnell spoke to reporters Monday after visiting a plant in Kentucky. He says he believes the women who were quoted in a Washington Post story about Moore's past relationships with them as young women.

Previously McConnell had said Moore should step aside if the allegations were proven true.

He says Republicans are looking at a write-in option in Alabama.

