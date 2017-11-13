The Latest: Moore accuser's mother believes assault claim

A woman has come forward to claim Roy Moore, Alabama's GOP candidate for U.S. Senate, sexually assaulted her when she was a minor.More >>
A woman has come forward to claim Roy Moore, Alabama's GOP candidate for U.S. Senate, sexually assaulted her when she was a minor.More >>
Attorney Gloria Allred is scheduled to hold a press conference with a woman accusing embattled GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual assault.More >>
Attorney Gloria Allred is scheduled to hold a press conference with a woman accusing embattled GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual assault.More >>
Beverly Young Nelson at a NY news conference with her attorney Gloria Allred said she was assaulted when she was 16 in 1977.More >>
Beverly Young Nelson at a NY news conference with her attorney Gloria Allred said she was assaulted when she was 16 in 1977.More >>
New allegations against former Alabama Judge Roy Moore surfaced Monday as another woman came forward with sexual abuse claims.More >>
New allegations against former Alabama Judge Roy Moore surfaced Monday as another woman came forward with sexual abuse claims.More >>
A U.S. appeals court is allowing enforcement of part of the Trump administration's newest version of the travel ban that bars foreign nationals who don't have a "bona fide' ties to the U.S., including family...More >>
A U.S. appeals court is allowing enforcement of part of the Trump administration's newest version of the travel ban that bars foreign nationals who don't have a "bona fide' ties to the U.S., including family relationships.More >>
The Atlantic reports that President Donald Trump's oldest son communicated with the Twitter account behind WikiLeaks, exchanging direct messages during the 2016 election about leaked emails from Democrat Hillary...More >>
The Atlantic reports that President Donald Trump's oldest son communicated with the Twitter account behind WikiLeaks, exchanging direct messages during the 2016 election about leaked emails from Democrat Hillary Clinton's campaign.More >>
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.More >>
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.More >>
After a terrorist attack in London, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to vociferously defend his now-blocked travel ban.More >>
After a terrorist attack in London, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to vociferously defend his now-blocked travel ban.More >>
North Korea's ballistic missile program includes weapons that can reach many U.S, military installations in the Pacific Ocean.More >>
North Korea's ballistic missile program includes weapons that can reach many U.S, military installations in the Pacific Ocean.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to build a wall on the border with Mexico. He has said no one can build a wall better than him. He'll have to do better than these famous walls to make that promise a reality.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to build a wall on the border with Mexico. He has said no one can build a wall better than him. He'll have to do better than these famous walls to make that promise a reality.More >>
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.More >>
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.More >>
This graphic tracks President Donald Trump's visits to his "winter White House" in Palm Beach, Florida.More >>
This graphic tracks President Donald Trump's visits to his "winter White House" in Palm Beach, Florida.More >>
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
One in five unauthorized immigrants live in New York City and Los Angeles, according to Pew Research.More >>
One in five unauthorized immigrants live in New York City and Los Angeles, according to Pew Research.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency commissioned photos to document the state of the environment when it was formed in 1970.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency commissioned photos to document the state of the environment when it was formed in 1970.More >>
Protesters gathered across the nation in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that detained and deported immigrants and refugees.More >>
Protesters gathered across the nation in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that detained and deported immigrants and refugees.More >>