Suspect in armed home invasion robbery arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of the suspects in a home in Jeffersontown invasion during which a person was assaulted has been arrested.

>> MUGSHOTS: November 2017 Roundup

Alex I. Miles, 18, of Louisville, was arrested Nov. 10 on charges of robbery, assault on a police officer, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.

Jeffersontown police say Miles and two others went into an apartment on Nov. 8 armed with handguns. The victim told police that Miles was the one who pistol-whipped her son. The victims were also robbed of their cell phones and cash.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Shooting victim shows up a Portland McDonald's

+ Victims identified in south-central Kentucky plane crash

+ Processional pays tribute to Bullitt Co. motocross racer

Miles was arrested Nov. 10 in the 9600 block of Old Six Mile Lane. During his arrest, Miles fought with officers, striking one in the face.

Miles is being held on a $40,000 cash bond at Louisville Metro Corrections. He is scheduled to be back in court Nov. 21.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.