Catholic cardinal condemns "forces of division" and fear

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, delivers remarks at the USCCB's annual fall meeting in Baltimore, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017.

By RACHEL ZOLL

AP RELIGION WRITER

The head of the nation's Roman Catholic Bishops decried what he called "the forces of division" in the country, as he condemned immigration policies that divide families and called Monday for a "humane" approach to border security.

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, never mentioned President Donald Trump in addressing a Baltimore meeting of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. However, in emphatic terms, the president of the bishops' conference sought a broad welcome for immigrants and refugees.

"The forces of division prey on our fear of the unfamiliar, the different. But fear is not of God," said Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, who leads the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston in Texas. "They tempt us to see a threat in the stranger."

DiNardo affirmed the government's responsibility to protect national security, but said the country had a "moral responsibility" to protect the border "in a humane way." He said a "pro-life immigration policy is one that does not tear families apart." And he expressed support for young immigrants known by their advocates as Dreamers. For "those who have only known the United States as their home, we make Pope Francis' words our own: keep on dreaming," DiNardo said.

Trump has ended temporary deportation protections enacted by President Barack Obama for young people brought to the country illegally as children, giving Congress until March to come up with a new policy. He has said an aggressive deportation policy and restrictions on refugee entry to the U.S. were critical for national security.

DiNardo linked the church's position on immigration with the church's fight against abortion, saying respect for others begins in the womb. He also called for stronger religious liberty protections for health care workers and others who oppose abortion and other policies they consider immoral.

The bishops' meeting began Sunday night with an opening Mass presided over by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of their conference. In his sermon, Parolin encouraged bishops to continue bringing the church's voice to "social issues and political debates."

"The urgent need to welcome and integrate new waves of immigrants continues unabated," Parolin said. "At the same time, the Catholic community is called, under your guidance, to work for an ever more just and inclusive society by dispelling the shadows of polarization, divisiveness and societal breakdown by the pure light of the Gospel."

