Man found dead near Ellis Park had gunshot wound

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

The man found dead Saturday near Ellis Park has been identified.

The Henderson County Coroner says he's 23-year-old Donald Freels of Evansville.

The cause of death has not been released, but it is being investigated as a homicide. 

We will keep you updated. 

