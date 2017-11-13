Man found dead near Ellis Park had gunshot wound

The man found dead Saturday near Ellis Park has been identified.

The Henderson County Coroner says he's 23-year-old Donald Freels of Evansville.

The cause of death has not been released, but it is being investigated as a homicide.

JUST IN: Victim had at least one gunshot wound. Officials aren't saying where on the body it was found. Additional autopsy tests being conducted today https://t.co/D8GR6GFabt — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) November 13, 2017

