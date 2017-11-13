Man charged in violent October shoplifting arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man wanted in an October shoplifting case during which a store employee was assaulted has been arrested.

Larry Vernon Brown, III, 26, of Louisville, was taken into custody early Nov. 10 at his home. He is charged with one count of robbery.

An arrest warrant says Brown and two women were at the Walmart in the 11900 block of Standiford Plaza Drive on October 12. The three loaded merchandise into several baskarts and left the store without paying for the items. An employee who attempted to stop them was struck by Brown in the head with a fist.

One of the two women with Brown was stopped and provided information about him to the loss prevention employee.

