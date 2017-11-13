Western KY destination honored with special Pepsi can

Patti's 1880's Settlement in Grand Rivers, Kentucky celebrates its 40th anniversary this year and they're marking the occasion with a special Pepsi can.

There will be one million cans of Pepsi released that feature Patti's logo on them.

No word yet on when the exclusive limited edition cans will be in stores, but we're told they will be available in Kentucky and its surrounding states.

