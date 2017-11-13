2 killed in Hardin Co. crash identified

The crash happened in the 8000 block of U.S. 31 around 8 p.m. Sunday. (Source: Google Maps)

GLENDALE, KY (WAVE) – Two people who were killed in a crash in Hardin County Sunday night have been identified.

Dakota Shane Reynolds, 23, of Elizabethtown, and April Marie Bryant, 20, of Radcliff, were in a 1997 Toyota Tercel going south on U.S. 31 around 8 p.m. when Reynolds spun out and went into the northbound lane, according to Kentucky State Police.

Magen Heath, 26, and Ryan Heath, 26, both of Leitchfield, were driving a 2008 Ford Edge in the northbound lanes and hit the passenger side of Reynolds’ car.

Reynolds and Bryant were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Magen and Ryan Heath were taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

