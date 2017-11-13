WEDNESDAY AT 11: Buying a vehicle? Don't get fooled by 'flood cars'

Watch WAVE 3 News on Wednesday at 11 p.m. for tips on how to avoid being scammed when you buy your next used car. (Source: NICB.org)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Kentucky was never in the path of hurricanes Harvey or Irma. But months after the storms, the Commonwealth is a target.

Experts say the state will soon be flooded with water-damaged cars, rusting from the inside out.

"It’s really a buyer beware situation," said Joe Hess, spokesman for the National Insurance Crime Bureau, which tries to battle insurance fraud.

Reports of "flood cars" filtering their way back on the market following storms are not new. But, Kentucky appears to be predisposed to such fraud more than most states. In fact, last year, Kentucky ranked 5th in the nation for having the most reported flood cars, according to research by Carfax. Texas came in on top, followed by Louisiana, Pennsylvania and Florida.

The reason, some experts point out, is the state's title laws. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Vehicle Regulation is bracing for title requests for flooded vehicles being brought to the state to be "rebuilt." That process, they explained, usually involves only cleaning the inside and the outside of the vehicle, as well as changing the system fluids. The title would reflect the "rebuilt" term.

Once that is done, the rebuilt vehicle could be offered to a consumer with a cheaper price tag.

"There are unscrupulous dealerships out there that are going to make money off these cars," Hess said. "And they’re not worried about you as a purchaser; they are worried about making money."

About 700,000 cars are estimated to have been damaged by flood waters during hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

According to Carfax, historically, about half the vehicles damaged by floods end up back on the market.

Here’s how it works: Once a vehicle has been in a flood, the insurance company sells it off to an in-an auction. From there, the cars are sold to dealers, making them available to the consumer. The majority of those vehicles, if written off as a total loss, get scraped for parts. In this case, the Vehicle Identification Number would reflect a history of flood damage.

But then, there are the thousands of other flood-damaged cars that did not have insurance, and therefore the VIN wouldn't record the flood damage in its history.

Kentucky has a special designation on titles for flooded cars, if they do not fit the "rebuilt" requirements. The title would classify the vehicle as a "salvage-water damage vehicle."

Some in the industry believe another problem is the lack of uniform title rules among states. Different states have different definitions and requirements to classify a vehicle as "salvage" or "rebuilt." This lends itself to another scam called title-washing. In that scenario, an unscrupulous seller transfers the ownership from state to state until the vehicle gets a clean title, with no indication it was ever in a flood or that it was a salvaged vehicle. Some states do not flag flood damage on titles.

"It’s up to you as the purchaser to investigate that vehicle if you’re interested," Hess said as he warned of more vehicles to come from the recent storms. "Sandy vehicles are here, Katrina vehicles are here, it's probably just a matter of time before the market gets flooded with them."

There are many things a consumer can do to avoid falling victim to a flood vehicle scam.

Carfax is allowing consumers to check for flood damage for free by clicking here. Car owners can also see if their vehicles have ever been designated as "salvage" by clicking here.

