AP source: Braves hire Alex Anthopoulos as general manager

By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Braves have selected a young but experienced leader to guide their team, hiring former Dodgers and Blue Jays executive Alex Anthopoulos as their general manager, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.
Anthopoulos, 40, is expected to be introduced as general manager on Monday, the person told the AP, speaking on condition of anonymity Monday because the hiring has yet to be announced.
Anthopoulos, Toronto's onetime general manager, spent the last two seasons as the Dodgers' vice president of baseball operations. He succeeds John Coppolella, who was forced to resign on Oct. 2 after an ongoing investigation by Major League Baseball disclosed rule violations committed by the Braves in the international player market.
After being named the Blue Jays' GM in 2009, Anthopoulos helped build the team that won the AL East in 2015, ending a 22-year postseason drought.
It was not immediately known if Anthopoulos will be given control of baseball operations with the Braves, duties that have been managed by team president John Hart.
Hart temporarily assumed general manager duties while looking for Coppolella's replacement.
Gordon Blakeley, the team's international scouting chief, also resigned last month following the disclosure of international scouting violations described by Hart as "serious."
Anthopoulos began his baseball career with the Montreal Expos as a publicity intern before moving to scouting for three years. He joined Toronto after the 2003 season as a scouting coordinator and earned a promotion to VP of baseball operations and assistant GM in 2006 before taking over as GM.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The GOP is moving urgently on the first rewrite of the U.S. tax code in three decades, but key differences promise to complicate the effort.More >>
The GOP is moving urgently on the first rewrite of the U.S. tax code in three decades, but key differences promise to complicate the effort.More >>
Sen. Rand Paul is returning to Washington following an attack in his yard that left him with six broken ribs.More >>
Sen. Rand Paul is returning to Washington following an attack in his yard that left him with six broken ribs.More >>
Hundreds of people have gathered in the town of Sutherland Springs, Texas, for the first Sunday service since a gunman stormed a church and killed more than two dozen peopleMore >>
Hundreds of people have gathered in the town of Sutherland Springs, Texas, for the first Sunday service since a gunman stormed a church and killed more than two dozen peopleMore >>
Comedian Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true and expresses remorse.More >>
Comedian Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true and expresses remorse.More >>
The sanctuary of the small-town Texas church where a gunman carried out a massacre will be turned into a temporary memorial for the more than two dozen victimsMore >>
The sanctuary of the small-town Texas church where a gunman carried out a massacre will be turned into a temporary memorial for the more than two dozen victimsMore >>
Trump says U.S. will not be "taken advantage of anymore" when it comes to tradeMore >>
Trump says U.S. will not be "taken advantage of anymore" when it comes to tradeMore >>
Rumbling bulldozers have started scraping up the ash, charred wood and crumbled bricks left from thousands of homes and buildings destroyed by wildfires in California wine countryMore >>
Rumbling bulldozers have started scraping up the ash, charred wood and crumbled bricks left from thousands of homes and buildings destroyed by wildfires in California wine countryMore >>
The first meeting between a face transplant and the widow of the donor begins with tearful embraceMore >>
The first meeting between a face transplant and the widow of the donor begins with tearful embraceMore >>
Two newly elected transgender members of the Minneapolis City Council say their historic wins are a victory for equality in the U.S.More >>
Two newly elected transgender members of the Minneapolis City Council say their historic wins are a victory for equality in the U.S.More >>
A mounting criminal probe into rape 2010 allegations against Harvey Weinstein does not necessarily mean an arrest is imminentMore >>
A mounting criminal probe into rape 2010 allegations against Harvey Weinstein does not necessarily mean an arrest is imminentMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at a memorial service for the victims of Sunday's massacre at a small-town Texas churchMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at a memorial service for the victims of Sunday's massacre at a small-town Texas churchMore >>
President Donald Trump criticizes "very one-sided and unfair" trade relationship between the U.S. and China, but says he doesn't blame the country for taking advantage of the U.S. in the past.More >>
President Donald Trump criticizes "very one-sided and unfair" trade relationship between the U.S. and China, but says he doesn't blame the country for taking advantage of the U.S. in the past.More >>