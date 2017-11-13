Boil advisory issued for South Hopkins Water District customers - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Boil advisory issued for South Hopkins Water District customers

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) -

A boil water advisory has been issued for South Hopkins Water District customers outside of Dawson Springs, KY.

According to water officials, the advisory affects these roads:

  • Logan Road
  • DC Martin Ln
  • Kirkwood Springs Road
  • End of Niles Road
  • End of Olney Road
  • JN Richards Lane

The boil advisory is in effect until further notice.

