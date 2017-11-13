NKY firefighters to host benefit dinner for family killed in tragic crash

The Independence Professional Firefighters Local 3945 is hosting a benefit dinner to assist with burial expenses for a family recently killed a tragic northern Kentucky crash.

Samantha Malohn, 27, Rodney Pollitt, 26, and their three beautiful children -- Hailieann, 9, Brenden, 8, and Cailie 6 -- were killed Oct. 26 in an automobile crash in Independence, Ky.

Additional money raised will go to a scholarship fund in the children’s name. This scholarship will be awarded to children with Down’s Syndrome in the Grant County School District.

Guy and Mandy Cummings, owners of Smokin This and That BBQ, will be providing a variety of dinner items for attendees. The Old Folkers and Pete Dressman will be providing live music during the event.

Attendees will also find numerous items that will be raffled off and additional items selected for a silent auction:

The benefit will be held Nov. 18 at St. Barbara Church, located at 4042 Turkeyfoot Rd. in Independence. The event will run from 6 p.m. and end at 11 p.m.

Anyone wishing to donate to the cause may drop off funds to any of the Independence Fire District stations. Monies raised may be mailed to the Local 3945 at PO Box 564, Independence, Ky. 41051. Any checks should be made payable to the Independence Professional Firefighters Local 3945.

