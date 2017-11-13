2nd suspect in New Albany homicide surrenders

FLOYD COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – The second man wanted in connection to the shooting death of a man at a New Albany gas station turned himself into authorities Tuesday.

Robert L. Scheckles turned himself into New Albany Police more than a week after Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson named him as a suspect in the case.

He was named in connection with the death of Eddie “Benard” Hamilton, 33, of Louisville, Kentucky, according to New Albany Police Department Chief Todd Bailey

Hamilton was shot at a Marathon gas station following a fight at Mac's Hideaway in New Albany.

Michael Baines III, 26, of Jeffersonville, was also arrested and charged with murder.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the New Albany Police Department at (812) 948-5300.

