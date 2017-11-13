Man charged with murder in New Albany shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – One of the men wanted in connection to the shooting death of a man at a gas station was taken into custody.

Michael Baines III, 26, of Jeffersonville, was charged with murder in the death of Eddie “Benard” Hamilton, 33, of Louisville, Kentucky, according to New Albany Police Department chief Todd Bailey

Hamilton was shot at a Marathon gas station following a fight at Mac's Hideaway in New Albany.

Police are still searching for a second suspect, Robert Sheckles Jr. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the New Albany Police Department at (812) 948-5300.

