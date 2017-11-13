No. 4 Louisville gets bye in NCAA men's soccer tournament

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The bracket is set for the 2017 NCAA Soccer Division I Men’s Soccer Championship, and UofL joins a host of ACC teams at the top of pack.

Louisville is a No. 4 seed overall, receiving a first-round bye.

The Cardinals will face the winner of California and San Francisco in a second-round matchup on Sunday, November 19.

Wake Forest earned the No. 1 overall seed after bringing home its second ACC Championship in as many years.

Other ACC members in the top 16, all receiving first-round byes, are No. 3 North Carolina, No. 6 Duke, No. 8 Clemson, No.11 Virginia and No. 12 Notre Dame.

Louisville is the highest seeded team in its regional, which also includes Akron, Notre Dame and Michigan.

The semifinals and championship match will take place in Philadelphia on December 8 and 10.

