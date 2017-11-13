Teen shot after getting off a school bus in Shawnee neighborhood

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Monday. (Source: Steven Richard/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police reported to the scene of a shooting Monday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Monday in a rear alley the 3800 block of Vermont Avenue, LMPD said.

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed that officers arrived to find a 15-year-old boy who had been shot. MetroSafe said that the teen had recently gotten off a school bus when he was shot in the leg. He was transported to University with non-life-threatening injuries.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Those with information about the shooting should call the anonymous police tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

