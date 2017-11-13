Silver Alert issued for Indiana woman believed to be in 'extreme danger'

Anyone with information on Lagle's whereabouts is asked to contact the Terre Haute Police Department (Source: Terre Haute Police Department)

Anyone with information on Oswald's whereabouts is asked to contact the Terre Haute Police Department (Source: Terre Haute Police Department)

TERRE HAUTE, IN (WAVE) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 74-year-old woman by the Terre Haute Police Department.

Alice Oswald is described as a white female, 5'3", 120 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in Terre Haute, Indiana.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

She's believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Lagle's whereabouts is asked to contact the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.