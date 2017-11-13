2 arrested in home invasion, shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Charged have been filed against two men in a home invasion during which the resident was shot.

The home invasion happened late on Oct. 23 in the 8700 block of Zachary Circle, just off New Cut Road. Louisville Metro police say the four people armed with handguns forced their way into an apartment. Arrest reports say one person was shot and four were pistol-whipped during the incident.

On Nov. 9, LMPD arrested Brayden Michael Walsh, 27, of Louisville, on three counts of assault and one count of burglary. The other man charged, Aireon Leeyel Bush, 20, of Louisville, is facing the same charges. Bush was already in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections in connection with a number of other assault, robbery, and wanton endangerment cases.

No information was available about the two others wanted in connection with the home invasion.

