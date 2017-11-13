Traffic Alert: Southbound Twin Bridge closing for paving

You'll have to stay off the southbound bridge during certain hours for the next few days.

Starting Tuesday, the bridge will be closed for paving between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The work should take three to four days depending on weather.

It's part of the ongoing Fix for 41 project.

Drivers should stay alert for workers.

