1 NB lane blocked I-69 at 88mm in Caldwell Co., KY

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
PRINCETON, KY (KFVS) -

One lane of Interstate 69 at the 88-mile marker in Caldwell County, Kentucky is closed due to a semi-truck vs. truck crash.

According to the transportation cabinet, this is along I-69 between Princeton and Dawson Springs near the Caldwell-Hopkins County Line.

Northbound traffic is restricted to one lane and flowing at the crash site.

